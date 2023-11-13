Bownds: Timpson has depth to dominate

Timpson has plenty of depth to make a run for a state title, according to KTRE’s Mark Bownds.

“One thing about Timpson is, for instance when Terry Bussey went down, Garner stepped up,” KLTV’s Michael Coleman said. “And now, we’re talking about Nickelberry. So, for sure, with their positions, their skilled positions, they’ve got bodies.”

Coleman and Bownds discussed Timpson’s playoff game during Red Zone OT, which is streamed every Friday night following Red Zone on East Texas Now.

Bownds said Head Coach Kerry Therwanger knows how to fill roles.

“He just has a knack of being able to motivate this team,” Bownds said. “They just really, really get behind him.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.