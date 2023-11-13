For Your Service
LIVE: Baylor, TCU rivalry to be formally named this morning

Baylor TCU rivalry to be formally named Monday
Baylor TCU rivalry to be formally named Monday(File)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - You have the Lone Star Showdown, Battle of the Brazos, Safeway Bowl, Red River Rivalry and now student government leaders, football head coaches and athletic directors for Baylor University and Texas Christian University will meet over Zoom Monday morning to formally announce a name for the century old rivalry between the two teams ahead of Saturday’s game.

A spokesperson for Baylor says its been a months-long initiative led by the student governments of both universities.

The groups will commission a trophy along with officially naming the game.

Saturday will be the 119th meeting of the football teams where the new name and trophy will be initiated.

With Saturday’s game, Baylor-TCU will overtake Texas-Texas A&M to become the longest-standing college football rivalry in the state of Texas.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda, VP and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV, TCU Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes and Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati will be part of the announcement along with students from both universitites.

#LIVE Baylor and TCU Formal Unveiling of Rivalry Name/Trophy

#LIVE Baylor and TCU Formal Unveiling of Rivalry Name/Trophy

Posted by KWTX News 10 on Monday, November 13, 2023

