25 East Texas matchups on tap for area round of high school football playoffs

THURSDAY GAMES

4A

Gilmer vs Sunnyvale at 7 pm at Rose Stadium (Tyler)

2A

Cayuga vs Tolar at 7 pm at Lumpkins Stadium (Waxahachie)

Beckville vs Garrison at 7 pm at Lobo Stadium (Longview)

Tenaha vs Dawson at 7 pm at Bruce Field (Athens)

FRIDAY GAMES

6A

Longview vs Frisco Reedy at 7 pm at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

5A

Marshall vs Midlothian Heritage at 7 pm at Bruce Field (Athens)

4A

Kilgore vs Bay City at 7 pm at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium (Houston)

Lindale vs Iowa Colony at 7 pm at Merrill Green Stadium (Bryan)

Chapel Hill vs El Campo at Planet Ford Stadium (Spring)

Van vs Aubrey at 7:30 pm at Royse City ISD Stadium

Carthage vs Van Alstyne at 7 pm at Sam Parker Field (Mt. Pleasant)

3A

Winnsboro vs Teague at 7:30 pm at Norville Field (Kaufman)

Mt. Vernon vs Malakoff at 7:30 pm at Rose Stadium (Tyler)

Tatum vs Whitney at 7 pm at Kincaide Stadium (Dallas)

Diboll vs Little River Academy at 7 pm at Rattler Stadium (Navasota)

Woodville vs Columbus at 7 pm at Mustang Stadium (Madisonville)

Palestine Westwood vs Lorena at 7 pm at Tiger Stadium (Corsicana)

West Rusk vs New Diana at 7 pm at Lion Stadium (Henderson)

Harmony vs Arp at 7:30 pm at Bobcat Stadium (Hallsville)

Daingerfield vs Hooks at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium (Pittsburg)

2A

Timpson vs Wolfe City 7 pm at Jack V. Murphy Stadium (Gladewater)

Shelbyville vs Cooper at 7 pm at Panther Stadium (Bullard)

Overton vs Mart at 7 pm at Driskell Stadium (Crockett

Lovelady vs Hico at 7 pm at Crusader Stadium (Belton)

1A

Union Hill vs Abbott at 7 pm at Panther Field (Oakwood)

