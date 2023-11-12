SFA falls to Southern Utah

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The game took place under a cloudy, overcast sky in Nacogdoches, where the Lumberjacks met up with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Homer Bryce Stadium.

Right from the start, things were looking good for the Jacks when Dylan Tooker made an interception on Southern Utah’s first drive. It was short lived, however, as SFA failed to get a score out of it.

Both offenses were slow to get things started. Southern Utah made an attempt to get a TD into your living room but was denied thanks to some great defense from Tkai Lloyd.

That forced the Thunderbirds to kick a field goal, which was good to put them up 3-0.

SFA answered with a field goal of their own, and after one quarter, the game was tied at three apiece.

The Lumberjacks needed a big play to get their offense going, and they got it when quarterback Brian Maurer connected to Cole Lemmons, who made a nice reception but couldn’t quite escape the defender. That was good for a 55 yard gain, giving the offense the boost they needed.

But, the boost wasn’t enough as the Lumberjacks came up empty on a field goal attempt that hit the upright and failed to go through. The kick was no good, and we were still tied at three.

Then, late in the second, Southern Utah found the endzone on a 25-yard reception to their receiver Isiah Wooden. This put the Lumberjacks down 10-3 going into the half.

Although spirits were high, SFA just could not get the offense going. The Thunderbirds came out strong in the second half and went on to win big, 45-17.

