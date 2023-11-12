For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided on Ridgeview Road, between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard

No children were injured during the crash.

Police say the incident led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road until just after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m. and asked drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquesha McKnight
Police arrest Upshur County double homicide suspect’s sister
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center
The crash happened in the 2800 block of Judson Road
Motorcycle driver injured in 2-vehicle crash in Longview
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an...
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Marvin Methodist Church
Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler holds 175th anniversary celebration