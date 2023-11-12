For Your Service
Miller, Wooden lead Southern Utah over Stephen F. Austin 45-17

Justin Miller threw four touchdown passes to Isaiah Wooden and Southern Utah rolled to a 45-17 victory over Stephen F
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdown passes to Isaiah Wooden and Southern Utah rolled to a 45-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Tyler Graham kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Southern Utah (5-5, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Chris Campos answered with a 42-yarder 41 seconds into the second quarter to pull Stephen F. Austin (3-7, 0-5) even. After that the Miller-Wooden combo dominated.

Miller's first touchdown pass to Wooden covered 25 yards and came with 22 seconds left before halftime, giving the Thunderbirds a 10-3 lead.

Miller and Wooden teamed up for 39- and 38-yard touchdowns in the third quarter to push Southern Utah's lead to 24-3.

Miller and Wooden connected for a final time from 7 yards out midway through the fourth quarter to make it 31-3.

Preston Weeks threw a 46-yard scoring strike to Cameron Dotson and a 7-yarder to Isaiah Davis in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks. Braedon Wissler had a 30-yard touchdown run and Cade Bowring raced 10 yards for a score for the Thunderbirds in the final six minutes.

Miller completed 13 of 19 passes for 223 yards with one interception for the Thunderbirds. Wissler finished with 107 yards on 17 rushes. Wooden finished with five catches for 123 yards and a career-high four scores.

Weeks had 174 yards on 12-of-20 passing with one interception for the Lumberjacks, who managed just 22 yards on 26 rushes on the ground.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

