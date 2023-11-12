For Your Service
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting at a shopping center on East Marshall Avenue that has left at least one injured.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue. When police arrived, one party had left the scene and was headed to a Longview hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.

One person is in custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Longview police at 903-237-1110.

