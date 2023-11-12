For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Hawkins ISD holds grand opening for new buildings

Hawkins ag teacher Matt Byrd talks about how the new buildings will help with passing on trade skills and life skills to the students.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - It was a big day for a little 2A East Texas school district, as they opened a new ag facility and band hall, thanks to a surge in student interest and achievement.

Staff with Hawkins ISD were on hand to greet the public for the grand opening of their new ag building and band hall facility.

Made possible through a school bond issue in 2019, the spacious building was desperately needed, as the school’s student FFA participation has more than tripled, leaving them to work out of cramped spaces. The rise in participation is linked to the success of the students who began the 4G Bee Keeping Club and received national attention for their efforts in producing honey.

Hawkins ag teacher Matt Byrd talks about how the new buildings will help with passing on trade skills and life skills to the students.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquesha McKnight
Police arrest Upshur County double homicide suspect’s sister
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center
The crash happened in the 2800 block of Judson Road
Motorcycle driver injured in 2-vehicle crash in Longview
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Latest News

Staff with Hawkins ISD were on hand to greet the public for the grand opening of their new ag...
WebXtra: Hawkins ISD holds grand opening for new buildings
Marvin Methodist Church
Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler holds 175th anniversary celebration
East Texas News’ Avery Niles speaks about Marvin Methodist’s 175 year celebration on Sunday.
WebXtra: Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler holds 175th anniversary celebration
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents