Hawkins ISD holds grand opening for new buildings

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - It was a big day for a little 2A East Texas school district, as they opened a new ag facility and band hall, thanks to a surge in student interest and achievement.

Staff with Hawkins ISD were on hand to greet the public for the grand opening of their new ag building and band hall facility.

Made possible through a school bond issue in 2019, the spacious building was desperately needed, as the school’s student FFA participation has more than tripled, leaving them to work out of cramped spaces. The rise in participation is linked to the success of the students who began the 4G Bee Keeping Club and received national attention for their efforts in producing honey.

Hawkins ag teacher Matt Byrd talks about how the new buildings will help with passing on trade skills and life skills to the students.

