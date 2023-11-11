Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Low chances for rain.
Cloudy skies today with a chance for rain. Highs in the 50s and 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 50s this morning under overcast skies. We’ll see the cloudy skies persist into the afternoon as temperatures today only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. The clouds stick around this evening as we cool into the low 50s. Tomorrow, a bit of sunshine is expected, but still mostly cloudy. With the clouds, there will be a low chance for a shower or two and some sprinkles today and tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. More rain is expected early next week, but clears our by midweek, and the second half of the week will be dry with sunshine and 70s returning. Have a great weekend.

