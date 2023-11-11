For Your Service
UNT Dallas visits Tarleton State following Smith’s 34-point game

The Tarleton State Texans host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UNT Dallas Trailblazers after Jakorie Smith scored 34 points in Tarleton State's 82-65 win against the Florida International Panthers.

Tarleton State finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Texans averaged 21.4 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 6.5 bench points last season.

UNT Dallas finished 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers shot 33.9% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

