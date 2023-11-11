Motorcycle driver injured in 2-vehicle crash in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after his bike crashed into a car Friday evening.

According to Longview police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Judson Road after a car pulled out of a parking lot. Police said the driver of the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the car.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported. Northbound traffic on Judson was blocked but has since reopened.

