For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Motorcycle driver injured in 2-vehicle crash in Longview

The crash happened in the 2800 block of Judson Road
The crash happened in the 2800 block of Judson Road(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after his bike crashed into a car Friday evening.

According to Longview police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Judson Road after a car pulled out of a parking lot. Police said the driver of the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the car.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported. Northbound traffic on Judson was blocked but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Canton woman pleads guilty to stealing church funds
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected in double-murder may have had help leaving area
Nathaniel Conner Mitchell
Flint man accused of possessing child porn videos
Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips
Grand Jury indicts Smith County clerk, son for allegedly disrupting arrests

Latest News

Dorsey Walker is a USMC veteran who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest living survivors of...
‘I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor’: City of Huntington names day after 98-year-old veteran
In observance of Veterans Day, Winona Independent School District hosted their own ceremony...
Winona ISD honors staff, community members with military ties ahead of Veterans Day
There are 52 breeds of rabbits, many of them will be represented, and they’re all cute.
East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association holds fall extravaganza in Longview
Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls by Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council
Dozens marched representing various organizations to show their gratitude to the service men...
Veterans honored with parade at state care home in Tyler