For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65

Isaac Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Oscar Cluff scored 17 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington State beat Prairie View A&M 83-65
(Source: MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Oscar Cluff scored 17 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington State beat Prairie View A&M 83-65 Friday night.

Cluff, who finished with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, made 5 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Myles Rice had 15 points and five assists for Washington State (2-0) and Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Cluff made a layup with 16:22 left in the first half that gave Washington State the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 17-6 less than three minutes later. Myles made a layup that trimmed the deficit to eight points with 10:30 to go in the half, but Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 spurt by the Cougars, who took a 43-30 lead into intermission and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Charles Smith IV lead Prairie View A&M (1-2) with 22 points, Chris Felix Jr. scored 14 and Nick Gazelas 11.

Prairie View wraps up a three-game road trip on Tuesday against Abilene Christian. Washington State has a week off before the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the Cougars face Mississippi State on Nov. 18.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

A driver lost control of their car and crashed into a house.
Car crashes into house in Longview
The crash happened in the 2800 block of Judson Road
Motorcycle driver injured in 2-vehicle crash in Longview
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected in double-murder may have had help leaving area
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope forcibly removes leading US conservative, Texas bishop Strickland

Latest News

Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course