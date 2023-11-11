For Your Service
Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference finals

The Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference finals
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Real Salt Lake (14-12-8, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Houston Dynamo (14-11-9, fourth in the Conference during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -155, Real Salt Lake +376; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference finals.

The Dynamo are 12-10-7 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo rank eighth in the Western Conference with 145 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

RSL is 10-12-7 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is second in the league with 178 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has scored 12 goals and added two assists for the Dynamo. Adalberto Carrasquilla has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has eight goals and three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

RSL: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Christian Arango (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

