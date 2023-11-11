For Your Service
Boil water notice issued for City of Lone Star

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents of Lone Star due to a loss of water pressure.

The city issued a notice asking all residents and businesses to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers. If you have questions, please contact the City of Lone Star at (903) 656-2311.

