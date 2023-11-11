For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bengals WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard out for Sunday’s game, WR Ja’Marr Chase is questionable

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) was also listed as out for the game on Friday's injury report.

Higgins, who had eight catches for a season-high 110 yards in last Sunday's win over Buffalo, has a hamstring injury, and Chase is having back issues.

Chase leads all Cincinnati receivers with 697 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals (5-3) have won their last four games. They host the Texans (4-4) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

A driver lost control of their car and crashed into a house.
Car crashes into house in Longview
The crash happened in the 2800 block of Judson Road
Motorcycle driver injured in 2-vehicle crash in Longview
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected in double-murder may have had help leaving area
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope forcibly removes leading US conservative, Texas bishop Strickland

Latest News

Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course