Whitehouse boil water notice rescinded

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From Press Release

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - On November 8, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Whitehouse public water system, #2120025, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water of human consumption purposes and has provided the TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of November 10, 2023.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Public Works Director Jason Wright at 903-510-7511.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

