WebXtra: Veterans Services offices help bring awareness benefits, programs for East Texas veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we approach Veterans Day tomorrow and with all the observances that will be going on, an aging veterans population and a new generation of veterans are asked to take advantage of services they’re entitled to via the Veterans Services office.

Around since 1950s, the offices are still adding new aspects for veterans. Far from just veterans health care, a Veterans Services office can help guide veterans to benefits and programs they may not be aware they qualified for, or didn’t know existed at all.

Gregg County Veterans Services Office Director Kevin Marshall, and Smith County Veterans Services Office Director Mike Roark talk about the most common misconceptions and most common questions they get from veterans.

