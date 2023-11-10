For Your Service
WebXtra: Veterans honored with parade at state care home in Tyler

By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 100 veterans living at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home were honored Friday morning with a Veterans Day parade. Hundreds marched representing various organizations to show their gratitude to the service men and women. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Troy Turner, on-site representative for the Texas Veterans Land Board.

