WebXtra: Tyler entrepreneur opens board game café

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dominic Mazella talks about the opening of his new store, The Board Room, in Tyler Friday.

The Board Room is a board game café that features a coffee bar with food from local restaurants like Roost and Bryan’s cheesecakes. The public can rent games and large groups can use a role playing room for games like Dungeons and Dragons. Mazella is a Marine Veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.