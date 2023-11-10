For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler entrepreneur opens board game café

Dominic Mazella talks about the opening of his new store, The Board Room, in Tyler Friday.
By JD Conte
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dominic Mazella talks about the opening of his new store, The Board Room, in Tyler Friday.

The Board Room is a board game café that features a coffee bar with food from local restaurants like Roost and Bryan’s cheesecakes. The public can rent games and large groups can use a role playing room for games like Dungeons and Dragons. Mazella is a Marine Veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Canton woman pleads guilty to stealing church funds
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Nathaniel Conner Mitchell
Flint man accused of possessing child porn videos
Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips
Grand Jury indicts Smith County clerk, son for allegedly disrupting arrests
Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly...
Tyler apartment shooting suspect gets 20 years in plea deal

Latest News

Dominic Mazella talks about the opening of his new store, The Board Room, in Tyler Friday.
WebXtra: Tyler entrepreneur opens board game café
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s weather: Spotty showers and cooler temps
Senate fast-tracks passage of vouchers and border security legislation