WebXtra: Gladewater prepares for 7th annual Military Appreciation Celebration

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The seventh annual Military Appreciation Celebration in Gladewater will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Roger Morris, a Vietnam veteran, spoke with KLTV about the plans for the special event. According to Morris, there will be bourbon and wine tasting, vendors, food trucks, a raffle, and military awareness booths. An opening ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. honoring Vietnam veterans who were not welcomed home from their time overseas.

Admission is $10 at the gate. The celebration will be held at 23843 CR 347 (McComic Road) in Gladewater.

