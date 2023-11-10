Veteran cleared in fatal shooting at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A disabled veteran who shot and killed a man who was assaulting three woman at a downtown Waco hotel in July was cleared of wrongdoing Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury no-billed China Spring resident Jason Nelson in the July 21, 2023, shooting death of 31-year-old Jared Searles.

Nelson’s attorney, Bryan Cantrell, said Nelson is recovering from recent surgery and is grateful that the members of the grand jury determined that his lethal actions were justified under the circumstances.

Nelson and his wife, Amanda, the parents of four young children, were at the Hotel Indigo, 211 Clay Ave., hoping for a restful night out. However, their date night proved to be anything but peaceful after they were awakened about 3 a.m. by the screams of women in obvious distress, Cantrell told KWTX at the time.

Nelson, a disabled veteran who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan, went down the hall a few doors to investigate. He heard several women screaming that a man was going to kill them, Cantrell said.

Nelson, a former congressional candidate, went back to his room to get his .45-caliber pistol. He returned to the room and knocked on the door. A large, angry man, later identified as Searles, came to the door and asked Nelson what he wanted, Cantrell said.

Nelson tried to calm the situation down, Cantrell said. Nelson wanted to get the man outside the room so the three women inside could lock the door.

Cantrell said Searles cursed Nelson and went back inside the room, continuing his threats against the women. Nelson knocked on the door again, and when Searles answered, he lunged at Nelson, Cantrell said. He didn’t assault him, but went back inside.

Nelson knocked a third time.

“The guy came out again and Jason was able to get him away from the door,” Cantrell told KWTX at the time. “Jason tried to calm him down, talk him down, and the guy started assaulting Jason, actually picked him up by his neck and threw him against the wall. He was starting to assault him and reached for his weapon, and that’s when Jason discharged his weapon. Following that, Jason stayed on the scene and rendered aid.”

Searles died from the gunshot wound. Cantrell said the incident so unnerved the Nelsons that they sought counseling.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens, whose office presented the case to the grand jury Thursday, thanked the Waco Police Department “for their thorough investigation and the grand jury for their careful deliberations.”

