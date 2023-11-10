Texas House committee advances school voucher bill, overcoming key hurdle

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A Texas House committee has advanced school voucher legislation that could be key to ending the protracted stalemate over the issue this year at the Capitol.

By a vote of 10-4, the House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment approved House Bill 1 on Friday. It is a wide-ranging education bill that includes a voucher-like program known as education savings accounts that lets parents use taxpayer dollars to subsidize private schooling costs.

Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed all year for the proposal, prompting four special sessions. The committee approval marks the furthest a voucher bill has gotten in the House in recent history.

The legislation now goes to the House Calendars Committee, which is responsible for routing bills to the floor for votes in the full chamber.

The 10-4 vote fell along party lines. The four no votes were all Democrats, while the fifth Democrat on the committee, Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, was absent.

House Bill 1 would establish an education savings account initiative that would set aside $10,500 every year per student for private school expenses. The program would prioritize students from low-income families and those with disabilities.

Critics of the bill worry that it diverts funding away from public education.

The bill’s other provisions include a bump in per-student spending by the state, from $6,160 to $6,700. It would also increase teacher pay.

The Senate has long passed its own voucher legislation, including its latest bill Thursday night. That proposal, Senate Bill 1, would create an education savings account program that would dole out $8,000 per student.

The upper chamber has a separate piece of legislation, Senate Bill 2, that addresses public school funding.

