Seattle Sounders host Dallas in Western Conference finals

The Seattle Sounders host Dallas in the Western Conference finals
FC Dallas
FC Dallas(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FC Dallas (11-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-11, second in the Conference during the regular season)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -144, FC Dallas +390; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host Dallas in the Western Conference finals.

The Sounders are 14-8-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are the MLS leader conceding only 32 goals.

Dallas is 11-9-10 in conference matchups. Dallas is third in the Western Conference allowing just 37 goals.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams. Dallas won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored 13 goals for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has 13 goals and four assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-1-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dallas: 3-1-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Sota Kitahara (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Dallas: Sebastian Lletget (injured), Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

