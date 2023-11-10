No. 19 Kansas tries to stay in Big 12 title hunt as Texas Tech comes to town

Texas Tech (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) at No. 19 Kansas (7-2, 4-2, No. 16 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Kansas by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 22-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas is in a logjam behind Texas and Oklahoma State in the Big 12, and its only two conference losses are to those two teams. That means the Jayhawks are still in the hunt for a spot in its title game but need to keep winning and get a lot of help. The three-game finishing stretch begins with Texas Tech, which is coming off a win over TCU. The Red Raiders have won the last three in the series.

KEY MATCHUP

The Jayhawks typically lean on their stout rushing game, but quarterback Jason Bean's ability to throw the ball against the Texas Tech pass defense is what will allow them room to run. The Red Raiders' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson had two picks, including the clincher, in last week's win over the Horned Frogs. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover otherwise found plenty of room to throw the ball, piling up 353 yards and a touchdown through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Behren Morton is coming off the best game of his career, throwing for 282 yards and two TDs against the Horned Frogs. The sophomore is adept at avoiding the costly mistake; he has 10 touchdown passes and only two picks this season.

Kansas: RB Devin Neal was held to just 57 yards rushing by the Cyclones but still reached the end zone twice. He's closing in on his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, needing just 172 yards over the Jayhawks' last three games. He is also a threat out of the backfield with 21 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Red Raiders are 11-1 in games played in Lawrence, Kansas. ... Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks is sixth in the FBS with 1,033 yards rushing this season. ... The Red Raiders' Jaylon Hutchings will make his 56th straight start and his sixth against Kansas. ... Texas Tech is looking for its first road win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 15 Oklahoma State in 2018. ... The Jayhawks have won nine of their last 11 home games, including a 5-0 mark this season. ... Neal needs two TD runs to tie Tony Sands (28) for the third most in Kansas history. ... The Jayhawks have scored four times on defense, tied for the national lead. ... Kansas is trying for its third straight Big 12 win for the first time since 2007.

