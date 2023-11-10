For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Los Angeles plays Dallas on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Dallas after losing four road games in a row
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Clippers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-2, second in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Clippers play Dallas.

Dallas went 38-44 overall, 28-24 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Canton woman pleads guilty to stealing church funds
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Nathaniel Conner Mitchell
Flint man accused of possessing child porn videos
Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips
Grand Jury indicts Smith County clerk, son for allegedly disrupting arrests
Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly...
Tyler apartment shooting suspect gets 20 years in plea deal

Latest News

Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course