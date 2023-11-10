‘I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor’: City of Huntington names day after 98-year-old veteran

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Dorsey Walker is a USMC veteran who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest living survivors of Iwo Jima in the United States.

Walker was honored at the City of Huntington’s 28th annual Veterans Day celebration at Huntington High School. Walker is also a 1942 graduate of Huntington High.

“I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor,” Walker said. “Thank the Lord for that.”

Huntington Mayor Gary Litton announced at the celebration that Nov. 10 will now be known as Dorsey Walker Day in the City of Huntington.

