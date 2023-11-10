For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor’: City of Huntington names day after 98-year-old veteran

Dorsey Walker is a USMC veteran who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest living survivors of Iwo Jima in the United States.
By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Dorsey Walker is a USMC veteran who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest living survivors of Iwo Jima in the United States.

Walker was honored at the City of Huntington’s 28th annual Veterans Day celebration at Huntington High School. Walker is also a 1942 graduate of Huntington High.

“I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor,” Walker said. “Thank the Lord for that.”

Huntington Mayor Gary Litton announced at the celebration that Nov. 10 will now be known as Dorsey Walker Day in the City of Huntington.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Canton woman pleads guilty to stealing church funds
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Nathaniel Conner Mitchell
Flint man accused of possessing child porn videos
Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips
Grand Jury indicts Smith County clerk, son for allegedly disrupting arrests
Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly...
Tyler apartment shooting suspect gets 20 years in plea deal

Latest News

WebXtra: Winona ISD honors staff, community members with military ties ahead of Veteran’s Day
WebXtra: Winona ISD honors staff, community members with military ties ahead of Veteran’s Day
Troy Turner, on-site representative for the Texas Veterans Land Board
WebXtra: Veterans honored with parade at state care home in Tyler
Troy Turner, on-site representative for the Texas Veterans Land Board
WebXtra: Veterans honored with parade at state care home in Tyler
WebXtra: Winona ISD honors staff, community members with military ties ahead of Veteran’s Day
WebXtra: Winona ISD honors staff, community members with military ties ahead of Veteran’s Day
Boiling water
City of Overton under boil water notice for all residents