Grimes County deputy accused of stealing cash at couple’s wedding

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - What was meant to be a perfect day for Tony Clark and his newlywed wife, Chelsie, at a venue near Plantersville, turned into a disheartening incident last Saturday.

The Pearland couple’s joyous celebration took a sour turn when cash-filled cards went missing from a congratulations box, leaving the newlyweds in disbelief, according to a report from KHOU-TV.

After reviewing the surveillance video at the venue, it appears that an off-duty Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy in uniform may have removed the cards from the box.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the incident on Thursday and Sheriff Don Sowell tells KBTX that the deputy was immediately placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“We alerted the Texas Ranger for our area and the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and we’re all going to work together to properly investigate these claims,” Sheriff Sowell told News 3′s Rusty Surette.

The deputy’s identity isn’t being publicly shared at this time since he’s not been formally charged with a crime.

