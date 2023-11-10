Friday’s weather: Spotty showers and cooler temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to some scattered showers/sprinkles still out and about across parts of the area, and more spotty showers will be possible later this afternoon and evening for areas south of I-20. Temperatures won’t move much today with a cool start in the lower 50s and highs only reaching into the upper 50s, so be sure you grab the jacket along with the umbrella! Veteran’s Day is tomorrow and temperatures will remain below average once again with morning lows in the upper 40s and a range of highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers will be possible throughout the day for the northern half of ETX tomorrow, but rain coverage will likely better for folks in Deep East Texas, so again you’ll want to factor in the possible rain into your plans and keep the umbrella close if you have outdoor plans. Scattered showers will remain possible on and off throughout Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before skies begin to trend mostly dry, so anticipate the possibility of wet roads and chilly light rains over the next several days. Temperatures for the rest of the weekend and most of next week will likely range in the lower to middle 60s each afternoon thanks to the persistent cloud cover and rain chances. Hopefully you have some warm comfort meals in mind. I’m sure they’ll come in handy this weekend!

