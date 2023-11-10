East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Most of the rain has moved out of East Texas, but drizzle and a few lingering showers will be possible through the evening. Dress warm and grab an umbrella for the Red Zone games this evening. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of tonight with cloudy skies and patchy drizzle. A few places could drop into the upper 40s briefly early Saturday morning. More clouds than sun on Saturday with a slight chance for a few isolated showers, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will struggle to warm to near 60 degrees by afternoon on Saturday. Sunday will still be mostly cloudy, but slightly warmer with less wind and highs in the lower to mid 60s. More rain moves in on Monday and lasts into Tuesday. This rain won’t be quite as widespread as this week’s rainfall, with most of the heaviest rain in Deep East Texas. Temperatures stay below average in the 60s for most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.