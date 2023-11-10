For Your Service
Car crashes into house in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating an incident where a driver crashed their car into a Longview home.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sheryl Street near Terri Lynn Drive. Police have detained a driver for questioning after driver said they lost control of the vehicle after coming around a curve before hitting the house.

No injuries have been reported.

