Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with the occasional shower possible. Rain chances today will be highest in Deep East Texas today, and for the weekend, though northern areas will also have a chance for rain. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s, with the warmest areas making it to the low 60s. We’ll hold onto a chance for a few showers/sprinkles into the evening as temperatures cool into the low 50s and upper 40s. Plan for a cool and possibly wet night for high school football. More rain is possible this weekend, again with the higher chance being in Deep East Texas. Temperatures stay cool through the weekend and early next week, and rain chances will also be in the forecast into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

