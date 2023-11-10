For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three children and an adult were killed in a wreck in Polk County Thursday night.

According to a Texas DPS report, Shemikia Brown, 34, of Livingston, was driving south in a Buick Lucerne on State Highway 146 around 10:17 p.m. Near Millgate Road, Brown reportedly traveled into the oncoming lane where she struck a GMC Sierra. Brown and three child passengers, aged 13, 11, and 2 were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Livingston ISD put out a statement regarding the crash on their Facebook page Friday morning:

Lion Country mourns the loss of multiple students who passed away tragically in a car accident last night.

With respect to the family’s privacy, we will release more information at a later time. Please join us in keeping these students’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

A 6-year-old passenger of Brown’s car was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Corry Drake
Canton woman pleads guilty to stealing church funds
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Nathaniel Conner Mitchell
Flint man accused of possessing child porn videos
Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips
Grand Jury indicts Smith County clerk, son for allegedly disrupting arrests
Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly...
Tyler apartment shooting suspect gets 20 years in plea deal

Latest News

A driver lost control of their car and crashed into a house.
Car crashes into house in Longview
A driver lost control of their car and crashed into a house.
Car crashes into house in Longview
The erpution followed a swarm of thousands of earthquakes over several days. Credit:...
WATCH: Lava flows out of Fagradallsfjall Volcano in Iceland
WebXtra: Gladewater prepares for 7th annual Military Appreciation Celebration
WebXtra: Gladewater prepares for 7th annual Military Appreciation Celebration