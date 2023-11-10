3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three children and an adult were killed in a wreck in Polk County Thursday night.

According to a Texas DPS report, Shemikia Brown, 34, of Livingston, was driving south in a Buick Lucerne on State Highway 146 around 10:17 p.m. Near Millgate Road, Brown reportedly traveled into the oncoming lane where she struck a GMC Sierra. Brown and three child passengers, aged 13, 11, and 2 were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Livingston ISD put out a statement regarding the crash on their Facebook page Friday morning:

Lion Country mourns the loss of multiple students who passed away tragically in a car accident last night.

With respect to the family’s privacy, we will release more information at a later time. Please join us in keeping these students’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

A 6-year-old passenger of Brown’s car was taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.