Whitehouse issues boil water notice after work crew hits water main

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) The City of Whitehouse announced a boil water notice Wednesday evening.

The City said that at just before 5 p.m. today, a company working to install fiber along Hwy 110N hit an 8″ water main. Crews have been on-site working to repair the main; however, to ensure the safety of workers, the City needs to reduce the pressure on the main, triggering a boil water notice.

It is anticipated that once repairs are complete and samples can be taken, it will take an additional 24 hours before the boil water notice can be lifted. We will post updates as they become available.

