WebXtra: Tyler Salvation Army holds Angel Tree ribbon cutting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Mark Scirto spoke at Thursday morning’s Angel Tree ribbon cutting for the Tyler Salvation Army.

For the next month, they will be gathering gifts for children and seniors in the area who may not otherwise get a Christmas present. Their goal is to give gifts to 2,500 people and raise $417,000. Angels can be picked up at the tree on the Broadway Square Mall.

