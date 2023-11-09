Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas

Dr. Frank Navetta is helping to research and perform a new minimally invasive procedure that could help lower high blood pressure.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Frank Navetta is helping to research and perform a new minimally invasive procedure that could help lower high blood pressure.

The procedure is called renal denervation. High blood pressure is prevalent in East Texas, and Navetta said they are glad this procedure will be offered in the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
WebXtra: Longview dental office to offer free care for veterans Friday
Longview dental office to offer free care for veterans Friday
Whitehouse issues boil water notice after work crew hits water main
FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of...
Older adults who use marijuana are at high risk of heart attack and stroke, studies find