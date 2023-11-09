WebXtra: Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As a business looks to expand operations, an annexation item is expected to come before Longview City Council Thursday night.

“Item B” on the agenda will be to consider an ordinance annexing approximately 11.5 acres of land within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Gregg County. That area is located along Interstate 20 South Access Road, which is east of Eastman Road and West of South Perry Street.

Currently, the property is vacant and the applicant, Bagley Tractor, would like to develop a tractor dealership with sales, parts, and repair services. In the past, the city has had a hard time finding land for development, but this property was close to Bagley, and fit the bill.

KLTV 7′s Bob Hallmark speaks with City Planner Angela Choy, who says the annexation would give the business access to city services, such as water, police, and fire.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.