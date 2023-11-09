WebXtra: Kilgore College holds Veterans Day event to celebrate students who served

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College held their Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration Thursday to recognize students who served in the military.

Jake Pierce served in the Navy starting in 2011, and now attends Kilgore College. Pierce was one veteran recognized by the school during their celebration, and he spoke with KLTV about his experience serving the country.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.