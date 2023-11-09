Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Kilgore College holds Veterans Day event to celebrate students who served

Kilgore College held their Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration Thursday to recognize students who served in the military.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College held their Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration Thursday to recognize students who served in the military.

Jake Pierce served in the Navy starting in 2011, and now attends Kilgore College. Pierce was one veteran recognized by the school during their celebration, and he spoke with KLTV about his experience serving the country.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

WebXtra: Kilgore College holds Veterans Day event to recognize students who served
WebXtra: Kilgore College holds Veterans Day event to recognize students who served
Anderson Elementary Adaptive Behavior teacher and veteran Caryn Sweats
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD celebrates veterans with wall of honor
Spring Hill ISD students
WebXtra: Spring Hill ISD honors veterans with special annual ceremony
Spring Hill ISD students
WebXtra: Spring Hill ISD honors veterans with special annual ceremony
Anderson Elementary Adaptive Behavior teacher and veteran Caryn Sweats
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD celebrates veterans with wall of honor