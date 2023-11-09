Waco man sentenced to 60 years in prison in child sex abuse case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremy Strickland, 44, on Nov. 8 was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, said McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

Prosecutors said the victim is related to Strickland and the abuse spanned a period of several years from approximately 2013 through 2021.

In 2021, the victim texted 911 and reported the abuse. The Bellmead Police Department and Child Protective Services responded and conducted an investigation, which ultimately led to Strickland’s indictment in 2022.

The victim testified during the trial and described numerous instances of abuse which she suffered at the hands of Strickland throughout her childhood.

The jury convicted Strickland after approximately three hours of deliberation. During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Strickland’s prior criminal history, including convictions for arson, attempted burglary of a vehicle, and forgery of a financial instrument.

After deliberating for one hour on punishment, jurors sentenced Strickland to 60 years in prison.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas does not allow for the possibility of parole, meaning Strickland must serve the entire 60-year sentence.

