Tyler Legacy coach says team is preparing for ‘explosive’ Wylie East Raiders
By Justin Oliver
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With their regular season records nearly opposite, Tyler Legacy coach Beau Trahan says his Raiders know this week’s matchup with Wylie East is not going to be easy.

“They’re really explosive on offense, their quarterback’s a dual-threat guy, he’s operating really well right now,” Trahan said. “They’re a 9-1 football team, you can see that on tape. Defensively, they’re multiple; they jump in and out of a three and four-man front. Those guys are playing really well, their defensive line is stacked.”

The Tyler Legacy Raiders ended the regular the season with back-to-back losses, but still managed to solidify a playoff spot. They will take on Wylie East Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Trahan’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

