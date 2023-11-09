Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Scattered rain and much cooler temperatures today

Showers and isolated thunderstorms likely today. Rain continues for some into tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers/light sprinkles this AM. Big changes arrive in East Texas today thanks to our next cold front and upper-level disturbance bring which will bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms to East Texas! You’ll definitely want the umbrella and have plenty of time to get wherever you’re going today. Coverage may be somewhat limited through the morning hours but will really ramp up later this afternoon and evening. Soaking rains will continue overnight and into Friday morning, with some left-over showers remaining a possibility for areas south of I-20 Friday afternoon and evening. You’ll certainly notice the cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with afternoon highs only warming into the upper 50s and low 60s on Friday. Saturday marks Veteran’s Day and looks to remain on the cool side with highs in the lower 60s with spotty showers possible throughout the day for areas south of I-20. Temps remain mild on Sunday in the middle 60s, although skies look to remain dry for the second half of the weekend. Limited rain chances return to East Texas for the first half of the next work week with more mild afternoon highs in the middle 60s! Stay dry today, y’all!

