Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Tonight, clouds will gradually increase with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by morning.  A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but most of the rainfall will move in by midday into the afternoon and will continue Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.  Southern counties could see the rain last into Friday afternoon with even a few lingering showers on Saturday.  Temperatures with the cold front will drop pretty quickly, causing highs early in the day on Thursday and then below normal temperatures stay in the forecast through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in

Latest News

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-8-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-8-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips