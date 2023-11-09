Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Tonight, clouds will gradually increase with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by morning. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but most of the rainfall will move in by midday into the afternoon and will continue Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning. Southern counties could see the rain last into Friday afternoon with even a few lingering showers on Saturday. Temperatures with the cold front will drop pretty quickly, causing highs early in the day on Thursday and then below normal temperatures stay in the forecast through the weekend.

