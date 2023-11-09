Mount Pleasant pet food company expands recalls due to salmonella

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant has expanded a recall of several products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the FDA, some Mid America products including Victor Super Premium dog foods, Wayne Feeds dog food, Eagle Mountain pet food and some Member’s Mark varieties may be contaminated with salmonella. The affected products are those with best-by dates before Oct. 31 of 2024. The initial recall for contaminated products was issued on Oct. 30.

The possible contaminating can pose a threats to animals as well as pet owners who handle the food. As of Nov. 1, seven people had reported salmonella infections, the FDA said.

To see the full statement from the FDA along with pictures of the recalled products, click here.

