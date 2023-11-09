Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout zoo in Lufkin has announced the loss of one of their rhinoceroses

According to the zoo, Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, died Wednesday night at the Ellen Trout zoo in Lufkin.

Paddy had a bacterial disease and was under veterinary supervision at the time of her death. However, her cause of death is unknown as of this time. A complete examination will be done at Texas A&M to determine the exact cause.

Paddy came to the zoo in September of 2014 as a mate for the zoo’s male rhino Bwana. Zoo staff say she had a personality of her own with the ability to be cooperative and cantankerous in equal measure. She was beloved by staff and guests alike.

Paddy was 28 years and 7 months old.

