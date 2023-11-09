Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies

Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.(Ellen Trout Zoo)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout zoo in Lufkin has announced the loss of one of their rhinoceroses

According to the zoo, Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, died Wednesday night at the Ellen Trout zoo in Lufkin.

Paddy had a bacterial disease and was under veterinary supervision at the time of her death. However, her cause of death is unknown as of this time. A complete examination will be done at Texas A&M to determine the exact cause.

Paddy came to the zoo in September of 2014 as a mate for the zoo’s male rhino Bwana. Zoo staff say she had a personality of her own with the ability to be cooperative and cantankerous in equal measure. She was beloved by staff and guests alike.

Paddy was 28 years and 7 months old.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Polk County OEM: Chemical leaks being contained after plant explosion pose no threat to public
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school