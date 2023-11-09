Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Laredo teen in critical condition after railroad incident, investigation continues

Teen girl loses arm following train accident
Teen girl loses arm following train accident
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing their investigation into an incident at a west Laredo railroad crossing, where a 15-year-old girl lost her arm. The victim is currently in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital following the incident that occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, in the 3500 block of Santa Isabel.

According to initial reports, the young girl and another teenager were attempting to cross the railroad tracks while the train was stationary. However, as the train started moving, the girl fell beneath it, resulting in the severing of her arm.

Laredo Police are urging the public to exercise extreme caution at railroad crossings. Officer Jose Espinoza from the Laredo Police Department emphasized the dangers of attempting to cross tracks, especially when trains are in motion.

“We know that maybe it might be quicker just to cross the railroad tracks, but it’s always unsafe, especially if the train is in movement,” said Officer Espinoza. “It’s a big train, so it’s very difficult for them to see if somebody’s attempting to cross, and if they are going at a high rate of speed, it’s difficult for them to stop. So it’s very important to cross at designated crossing points.”

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to gather more details surrounding the circumstances of the accident. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Polk County OEM: Chemical leaks being contained after plant explosion pose no threat to public
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school