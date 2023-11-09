KC Longview cosmetology school giving free services for veterans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Cosmetology Center in Longview is extending their offer to give free haircuts to veterans into next week in honor of Veterans Day.

Program Director Glenda Ford said they want to give back to those who laid their lives on the line for our freedom.

“We have opened our doors to give veterans free haircuts, but not only haircuts... we want to give them a little bit of a pampering, as well, if they opt to. They can get a facial as well and so we are all set up and ready for them,” Ford said.

Claire Miller, a cosmetology student, said her father is a veteran and she said that makes this even more special.

“My dad was deployed twice while I was younger, so he was gone a lot in my life and now that he is retired and is back it’s a lot better and puts more perspective on it,” Miller said.

She said that they as students are able to practice, but in turn they get to help make the veterans feel their best.

“People like to feel good. They like to look nice. Self-care is very important to people so giving that back to someone who might not be able to get it themselves otherwise, is truly great for everyone,” Miller said.

Leon Tamez Jr. was a crew chief on fighter jets for the United States Airforce. He came in to receive a facial and said he was appreciative of the service.

“A lot more people should come by and have their hair done. We’re just going to keep coming back here,” Tamez said.

Ford said they have extended the services through this next week.

“We understand that, you know, that rain and whatever the weather might be might keep some of our veterans from coming in. We don’t want that to be a hindrance, so we have actually opted to schedule this out ‘til next week,” Ford said.

The school of cosmetology will be open on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. They are located at 315 S Center St. in Longview.

