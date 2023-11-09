Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday. (Source: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman in Ohio says a group of women beat her up at an area bar after she was celebrating her friend’s birthday.

WOIO reports that Euclid police are investigating the fight.

“It was more than two fists coming at me. So, I just dropped down,” Taria Armstrong said. “It was like three or four women coming at me. I couldn’t fight them all.”

Armstrong said she was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Hush Cabaret & Lounge Saturday night.

“We were having a good time, the life of the party. We were cool until we went outside,” she said.

According to Armstrong, she and her friends encountered the other group outside that evening.

She said the fight started after she was leaning on one of the girl’s cars.

“We went back and forth and then it became physical out of nowhere,” Armstrong said.

She said some of her male friends tried to step in and help but they were also hit.

“They were trying to diffuse the situation as nobody else was,” Armstrong said.

She said no one helped them, including security.

Armstrong said she suffered injuries to her eyes and forehead. She also said she would not be going back to that establishment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Winona Vet Pitch Competition
Longview Mayor Andy Mack presented his ninth, final State of the City address
Longview Mayor Andy Mack presented his ninth, final State of the City address
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Longview Mayor Andy Mack presented his ninth, final State of the City address
Longview mayor delivers State of the City address for his final term
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios