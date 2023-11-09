Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harmony coach feels confident in playoff run after historic win over Daingerfield

By Justin Oliver
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARMONY, Texas (KLTV) - The playoffs are on the horizon for the Harmony Eagles, and head coach Jeremy Jenkins knows even with the momentum his team has, the Hemphill Hornets shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Really big, really fast, really athletic, really talented team. They’ve struggled to put it together, but they’ve got all the pieces,” coach Jeremy Jenkins said.

The Eagles are coming off their first-ever win over the Daingerfield Tigers. The victory put a bow on the regular season, with the Eagles claiming the District 11-3A Division II championship.

“It was the first time Harmony’s ever beaten Daingerfield in history, so it kind of bonded the community,” Jenkins said. “So much fun, so positive. You know, sometimes losing kind of rallies you together and you play better, but I really think that this win was even more special.”

“Harmony, they have a big challenge in front of them,” KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman said. “Playing in the district they play in, and to to take down the king of that district as Daingerfield’s been for quite some time, it’s going to give them a lot of confidence coming in on Friday night,” Michael Coleman said.

Jenkins’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

