Gilmer coach says team is ‘fired up’ ahead of playoff matchup with Center

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Coming fresh off their dominant win over Pittsburg, Gilmer Buckeyes head coach Alan Metzel says his team hopes to continue that trend heading into the playoffs.

“Fired up. You know, this is what you did all the stuff in the spring for, it’s what you did all the 7-on-7s, all the summer workouts, all that you you can get out here and watch the stands fill up. There’s just another level of excitement, so can’t wait to start Friday,” coach Alan Metzel said.

The Buckeyes first opponent of the postseason will be the Center Roughriders, a team that has the same record as them in the regular season.

“Center is not a normal round one opponent,” Metzel said. “A lot of times you end up with a three or four seed, and maybe they’re not as strong. But with the district they were in, they’ve got some really tough people. Very athletic; strong quarterback, strong running back, tough on defense, very athletic. We’ve got our hands full.”

While the pressure certainly turns on once the playoffs begin, Metzel believes his team can get the job done if they cover the basics.

“It’s fundamentals,” Metzel said. “When you are playing a good opponent, every inch you’d better play your technique correct. You’d better hang on as you wrap up in your tackling. Blocks, you’ve got to stay on them through the whistle, you’ve got to make sure you a play when you’re the receiver, running back, quarterback when that opportunity is presented.”

Metzel’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

