Former Fort Cavazos soldier found guilty on 5 child exploitation counts

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (KWTX) - A former Fort Cavazos Texas soldier was found guilty of one count of enticement of a child, two counts of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to evidence presented during the trial, between February and December 2021, Christopher Meza, 22, interacted with a 13-year-old from Maine on a popular online gaming platform.

The conversations included descriptions of sex, as well as Meza’s acknowledgment of the victim’s age. Meza twice traveled from Texas to Maine to meet with the then 14-year-old victim, and on both occasions was successful in leaving the state with the victim, according to the Department of Justice.

Of the five counts for which Meza was found guilty, three counts carry a minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison, while the remaining two counts have maximum penalties of 30 years.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

