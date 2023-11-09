Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Former ERCOT President and CEO Brad Jones passes away

(ERCOT)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Former ERCOT President and CEO Brad Jones passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, the manager of the state’s electrical grid announced.

Jones had retired from ERCOT in 2018 but returned to the company to serve as the interim President and CEO from May 4, 2021, until Nov. 1, 2022.

During that time, Jones stepped in to navigate the fallout from the winter storm that affected many Texans across the state.

The crippling winter storm left Texans freezing and in the dark for days in Feb. 2021. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 246 people died. The victims, who spanned 77 counties in Texas, ranged in age from less than one year old to 102.

Previously, Jones served as ERCOT’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from April 1, 2013, until Oct. 10, 2015.

“No words can express our sadness for this loss, and our gratitude for the opportunity to have known and worked with him,” the company said in a statement. “Brad was a friend, a colleague, a leader, and a genuinely caring person. He touched the lives and careers of many ERCOT employees and industry colleagues. He will be dearly missed.”

A scholarship has been established at Texas Tech University to honor Jones’ legacy. The Brad Jones Engineering Scholarship is given to Texas Tech University junior-level engineering students to help them with expenses for their senior year.

Jones attended Texas Tech University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended the University of Texas at Arlington where he earned a Master of Business Administration.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

Teen girl loses arm following train accident
Laredo teen in critical condition after railroad incident, investigation continues
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Polk County OEM: Chemical leaks being contained after plant explosion pose no threat to public
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas